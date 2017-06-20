Tributes to Limerick student, 18, who has died suddenly after taking ill

Tributes are being paid across the Limerick region to a talented young sportsman who has died suddenly.

Luke O Brien May, 18, fell ill last week after completing a Leaving Cert biology exam and was brought to the University Hospital Limerick. He was later transferred to University College Cork before passing away on Sunday.

Image: Facebook

Padraig Flanagan, principal of Castletroy College, told the Limerick Leader this week that the school was "mourning a very valued member of the school community."

Luke’s two younger brothers, Ross and Paul, also attend the same school.

Fr John Daly, parish priest for Bruff, Grange and Meanus, said there was "ferocious shock" in the community.

"He was a beautiful young boy, and served as a former altar boy here in Grange church. There are no words for it," Fr Daly told the Limerick Leader.

An enthusiastic hurling, football, rugby and basketball player the talented sportsman was also warmly remembered by a number of former coaches who spoke to the Limerick based paper and website.

A manager with Aisling Annacotty AFC, John Doyle, said Luke was known for his "shy smile" and scored one of the best and most memorable goals for the club in an under-17 Cup final.

Elaine Joyce, another manager in Aisling Annacotty AFC, said Luke played with the club for five years and their "memories of Luke are new boots, new boots and new boots.

"The most up to date and most colourful [boots] - nearly one for everyone in the audience. It would not be unheard of him to change in the middle of game and not half time either," she recalled with fondess.

The Limerick Lakers Basketball club also expressed their sympathies and condolences to the family.

"Luke played with us for many years and made many friends along the way and we have lots of fond memories of him especially from our trip to Poland. He will be sadly missed by all his teammates," said the club.

Bruff Rugby Football Club said Luke was "often seen in Kilballyowen as a flying winger.

"To his brothers Ross and Paul who also play with our underage club, we offer our support and friendship in the years ahead."

The eldest son of Brìd and Denis, he will repose at his home this Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm, with removal to arrive on Wednesday at Our Lady help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy at 12 noon. He will be buried afterwards in Bansha Church Cemetery.

Image: Facebook