Tributes to Dara Fitzpatrick by her colleagues shared on Claire Byrne Live

An insight into the life of Dara Fitzpatrick was given on Claire Byrne Live tonight as Declan Geoghegan from the Irish Coast Guard described his friendship and work relationship with her.

Mr Geoghegan said on the RTÉ One TV show it had been a difficult week and a traumatic experience.

The veteran Coast Guard said he had been 'great friends' with Dara and described her as very professional, dedicated, loyal, outgoing and friendly.

Declan Geoghegan, Operations manager of the Irish Coast Guard pays tribute to Dara Fitzpatrick and the missing crew of #Rescue116 #CBLive pic.twitter.com/dIWKTs1HyB — RTÉ ClaireByrneLive (@ClaireByrneLive) March 20, 2017

He said Dara was called the Pied Piper because children loved her and said she had been 'stone mad' about her adopted three-year old Fionn.

Mr Geoghegan also said that Dara loved her job and wouldn't have done anything else.

We owe a debt that can never be repaid to our rescue services, who go to work everytime knowing they may not come home. #Rescue116 #cblive — Donal O'Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) March 20, 2017

Tremendous courage shown day in day out by our Rescue Services. So grateful for their bravery and magnificent public service. #CBLive — david whelan (@dulchiewhelan) March 20, 2017

When asked about keeping the Coast Guard crew motivated after what happened, Declan said they are keeping a close watch on their crew.

They alternate crews on search operations and make sure they take breaks and have back-up on hand.

Mr Geoghegan also took a moment to thank everyone for their support over the past few days, especially the local community in Black Sod who had been incredible and the local fishermen who have been lending their boats and sharing their knowledge with the Coast Guard.