Tributes paid to young footballer who died in car crash while on holiday

Tributes have been paid online to a young Shamrock Rovers player after he was killed in a car accident on Thursday, writes Ciara Phelan.

Mohammad Alrawahney, (18) from Tallaght, died after he was involved in a serious road traffic accident while holidaying with family in Jordan.

Mohammad, who attended Firhouse Community College had just completed his Leaving Cert and hoped to study engineering at Trinity College in September.

Another teenage boy believed to be from Jordan was also killed in the accident while a third teenager is fighting for his life in hospital.

The talented footballer who was a member of Shamrock Rovers Football club played for their under-15 team.

The football club paid tribute to Mohammad on their Facebook page and also on their Twitter page.

"Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Mohammad Alrawehneh who was killed in a road traffic accident in Jordan last night. Mohammad was in Firhouse Community College and won the U15 SDFL Cup with Rovers in 2014. RIP," it read.