Tributes left at scene where three-year-old boy found stabbed to death

A number of tributes have been left outside the Riverside Apartments in Kimmage where a three-year-old boy was stabbed and died.

The boy is understood to have suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at an apartment in the Poddle Park area around 7pm yesterday evening.

The Garda Technical Bureau have arrived at the scene of last nights fatal stabbing in Dublin.

A teddy bear left at the scene in Kimmage following the fatal stabbing of a three-year-old boy pic.twitter.com/yS5VO8ClBu — Robin Schiller (@11SchillRob) July 10, 2017

A woman in her 40s, believed to be the child's mother, is also in a serious condition in hospital. She is said to have also received knife injuries and it is believed she works in a Dublin hospital.

It is believed the woman and child were Iranian and had been living in the area for some time.

A toy giraffe has been tied to the gates of the complex, also leaving a note that simply asks 'why?'.

The nature of the inquiry is still unclear but the incident has been described by the Garda press office as a homicide investigation.

Scene in Kimmage where a child was discovered deceased with suspected stab wounds. Number of #garda present at scene pic.twitter.com/1hDAYenEIq — Robin Schiller (@11SchillRob) July 10, 2017

It is not known if Gardaí will be looking for anyone else in connection with the boy’s death.

It is understood that Gardaí had to force entry at the Riverside apartments on arrival.

Gardaí are still on site to carry out a technical examination of the scene and an incident room has been established at Crumlin Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed to neighbours or anyone with information to contact them.

Sinn Fein councillor Ray McHugh was at the scene of the incident for several hours after the news broke and again this morning, talking to residents in the apartment complex and local people.

"They are really shocked, in disbelief," he said.

"They were bringing flowers and candles and teddy bears. It's just that it's a three-year-old kid. It's tragic.

"The community up there are great, salt of the earth people. The apartments are very quiet.

"And I was talking to a few of the residents there who knew the lady to see.

"She was quiet but very pleasant and would say hello. She seemed very pleasant, they said, and wouldn't pass you, although she kept to herself."

Lorraine Leon, who lives locally and had spoken to the woman while she was with her son, recalled walking with the woman and her child from the apartments into Kimmage.

"Really and truly she was mad about him," she told RTE radio.

"The whole conversation that day all she talked about was him. He does this and he does that and now he's sitting up. Everything is about him. (She was) mad about him."