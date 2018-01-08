Tributes flow in for ’quiet giant’ Martin Clancy found dead in flat in Limerick

By David Raleigh



Tributes flowed in for “quiet giant” Martin Clancy, who was found dead in his flat in Limerick in suspicious circumstances, Sunday evening.



Neighbours and friends left flowers and personal messages outside Mr Clancy’s flat, at Little O’Curry Street, Monday.







While RTE reported Mr Clancy had appeared before the courts for different offences, his friends and neighbour’s described him as a “very quiet man”.



Local man Donal O’Keeffe said: “All he did was walk his dogs. He was very quiet. He came from a very good family. They’ll be devastated at this."



"He was known as the quiet giant, that was Martin," he added.



Mary Dillon, a resident of McGarry House sheltered accommodation, located nearby, also paid tribute to Mr Clancy: "We got to know each other, and I used to bring him food and look after him. He was quiet, a lovely person, sound out.”



“He took in homeless people off the street, and he was a good person. I don’t care what anybody else says.”



Ms Dillon broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters outside Mr Clancy’s flat: “It hurts because I have lost so many friends last year, and now, this year, this is not a good start to the year. He kept to himself, and he loved his dogs. He was just a happy person.”



Gardai are investigating a number of lines of enquiry as to how Mr Clancy died.



“We’re hearing all sorts of stories, but I won’t really believe it until the truth comes out,” Ms Dillon said.



She said she last saw and spoke to Mr Clancy just before Christmas and had offered to provide him with Christmas dinner.



“We were chatting away and I asked him was he ok for his Christmas dinner, and he said he was going to his family, so he went to his family for Christmas. He was sound, believe me, he was,” she added.