Trial of US woman accused of murdering Irish husband begins today

A woman accused of murdering her Irish husband, Jason Corbett will appear before a US court today.

Molly Martens (aged 33) and her 67-year-old father Thomas are both charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

The Limerick man was found fatally wounded at his home in North Carolina on August 2, 2015.

Molly Martens and Thomas Martens have both claimed self-defence.

Mr Martens says he hit Jason Corbett on the head with a baseball bat because he was choking Molly.

The trial is expected to take two to three weeks.

Following his death, the Limerick man's family won a custody battle over his two children from his first marriage.