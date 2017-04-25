Trial of seven, including TD Paul Murphy, on charges of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton delayed

The start of the trial of Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six other men on charges of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton has been delayed due to an issue arising with one juror.

Mr Murphy (aged 34), together with South Dublin councillors Kieran Mahon (aged 39), Michael Murphy (aged 53) and four other men have entered not guilty pleas at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on charges of falsely imprisoning the then Tánaiste and her advisor Karen O'Connell by restricting their personal liberty without their consent at Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Tallaght on November 15, 2014.

This afternoon Judge Melanie Greally told 11 jurors that there had been a development which had led to the jury losing one member.

She said that the court would need to select a replacement juror from the jury panel tomorrow morning. She said this was unfortunate but unavoidable.

(Left to right) Solidarity TD Paul Murphy of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, Michael Murphy of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, Dublin, Scott Masterson of Carrigmore Drive, Tallaght, Frank Donaghy of Alpine Rise, Tallaght, and Dublin councillor Kieran Mahon of Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght, arriving at court today. Pic: Courtpix

The jury of five women and seven men were empanelled on Monday evening following a selection process that took three and a half hours and in which over 100 potential jurors were called in a random ballot.

Mr Murphy of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght; Mr Mahon of Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght; Michael Murphy of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, Dublin; Frank Donaghy (aged 71) of Alpine Rise, Tallaght; Ken Purcell (aged 50) of Kiltalown Green; Michael Banks (aged 46) of Brookview Green, Tallaght and Scott Masterson (aged 34) of Carrigmore Drive, Tallaght have all been arraigned and entered not guilty pleas.

Judge Greally reminded the jurors that they were not to carry out their own research on the case or to discuss the case or evidence with family or friends.