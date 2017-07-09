Trial of Ibrahim Halawa adjourned for 26th time

The trial of Irish citizen Ibrahim Halawa has been adjourned in Cairo for the 26th time in almost four years.

He has now spent 1,423 days in prison, since his arrest in August 2013 at the age of 17. The trial has been rescheduled for July 16.

The Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland says they are "gravely concerned for his mental and physical wellbeing".

“Today’s trial adjournment – the 26th – means that Ibrahim will tonight spend his 1,423th night in prison in Egypt,” said Colm O’Gorman.

"This young Irish man should be at home in Dublin, with his family and friends. Instead, he’s spent almost four years languishing in an Egyptian prison awaiting trial for crimes he did not commit.

“The continuing imprisonment of this young Irish and EU citizen is a serious violation of both international and Egyptian law. Over the last 46 months, Ibrahim has endured a horrifying ordeal.

“Amnesty International continues to be gravely concerned for his mental and physical wellbeing. We reiterate our call to the Egyptian authorities for his immediate and unconditional release. We urge the Irish Government to continue working on his behalf and to use every means at their disposal to secure his safe return to Ireland,” he said.