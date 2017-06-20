Trial of 12-year-old boy accused of stealing mobile phone to go ahead

by Tom Tuite

THE trial of a 12-YEAR-OLD boy accused of stealing a mobile phone in Dublin’s Temple Bar will proceed, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided.

He is charged with theft of the €250 phone in Temple Bar on Feb. 26 last.

He was charged after he was arrested in the same area at about 2am on May 14 last, the Dublin Children’s Court heard. The case had been adjourned until today for special directions to be obtained from the DPP in light of the boy’s young age to determine whether the trial should proceed.

Today, Judge John O’Connor was told that the direction has been received for the case to go ahead. It was alleged the teenager had been involved in the theft of the phone and was present when it was taken by another person, the court heard.

The boy previously turned down the chance to be dealt with by a Garda caution instead of going to court.

Defence solicitor John Quinn told the court that it has been explained to the boy that it was alleged he was there when the phone was taken by another person and that he had a lesser role.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his father, is pleading not guilty and the judge ordered that the trial would take place in July. The judge heard that gardai will provide disclosure of their evidence to the defence but there was no CCTV evidence.

There was no objection to bail.