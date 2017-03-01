Trial hears harrowing evidence of how Daniel McAnaspie begged for life as he was being stabbed

The trial of a man accused of murdering Daniel McAnaspie has heard the Dublin teenager begged for his life as he was being stabbed to death.

Richard Dekker, who is from Dublin 15, admits being there when he was killed but blamed his friend while being interrogated by Gardaí.

Richard Dekker and his friend Trevor Noone were known to Gardaí to be among the last to see Daniel McAnaspie alive.

The 17-year-old, who was in the care of the HSE, had been drinking with them and others in Blanchardstown in the early hours of February 26, 2010.

Today, the trial heard that Mr Noone told Gardaí that the accused stabbed Daniel three or four times, and that Mr Dekker described his friend as a “lying scumbag” and claimed the opposite was true when it was put to him.

Daniel McAnaspie.

He told them Daniel begged for his life when Trevor stuck half a garden shears in his back for fighting with his cousin.

He described the last blow as “vicious” and accused Trevor of throwing Daniel’s body over a bush afterwards.

The court heard previously that his skeletal remains were found in a ditch in Co. Meath three months later.

The trial resumes tomorrow.