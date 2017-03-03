Trial date set for wife and father in law of murdered Jason Corbett

A date for the murder trial of the wife and father in law of Jason Corbett has been set.

Limerick man Jason Corbett was found beaten to death in North Carolina on August 2, 2015.

His wife, Molly Martens Corbett and his father in law Thomas Martens are to stand trial on July 19 with pre-trial motions held on June 9.

An autopsy revealed that Mr Corbett suffered multiple fractures and cuts to his head and died from blunt force trauma.

Since his death, Mr Corbett's two children from a previous marriage have been at the centre of a custody battle between his wife Molly and his family in Limerick.