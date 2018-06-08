Trial continues for three people accused of murdering Gareth Hutch

Day four of the trial of three people accused of murdering Gareth Hutch in Dublin’s north inner city is due to get underway this morning.

Yesterday, the non-jury Special Criminal Court heard he was shot four times.

Gareth Hutch.

Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Jonathan Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1 and his sister Regina all deny murdering Gareth Hutch.

The 36-year-old nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was shot dead next to his car outside his apartment at Avondale House in Dublin.

CCTV footage shown to the three judges earlier this week captured the moment he was targeted by two men.

The prosecution believes Mr. Keogh was one of them.

Mr. Fox and Regina Keogh are also charged with murder for their alleged roles in the planning of the attack.

Yesterday, the court heard details of the post-mortem carried out shortly after the shooting on the morning of May 26 2016.

Mr. Hutch died after receiving four gunshot wounds – two to the back of the neck, one to his upper chest and another to the lower back.

The trial is due to enter its fourth day when the court reconvenes at 10.30 this morning.

- Digital Desk