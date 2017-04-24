Trevor Noone jailed for manslaughter of Dublin teenager Daniel McAnaspie

A man has been jailed for 13 years for his part in the killing of Dublin teenager Daniel McAnaspie in Blanchardstown.

Daniel was aged 17 and in State care when he went missing in Feb 2010. His body was found by a farmer on his land in Co Meath three months later.

Trevor Noone, from Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to his manslaughter and was jailed today, while another man is serving a life sentence for his murder.

Trevor Noone

Daniel’s sister Nikita gave her reaction outside court a few minutes ago.

"He was a lovely young fella, he didn't deserve to die the way he did," she said.