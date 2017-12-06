Trever Deely’s disappearance still a mystery 17 years on, says brother

Trevor Deely’s brother says his disappearance remains a complete mystery.



This week marks 17 years since the Kildare man vanished following a night out in Dublin.



Gardaí recently conducted a massive search in Chapelizod in Dublin for Trevor following a tip-off.



Speaking on Missing Person’s Day, Trevor’s brother Mark says it was a difficult time.



He said: "That was hard, it was very hard. It’s something I would like to go through again, something that we may obviously have to go through again.



"They were given information, they checked it out, the believed it to be credible, and so they undertook that task.



"The speculation that was written about and reported on was very hard to take because it was just speculation."



