Trench collapses on farmer on Cork farm; emergency services on scene

Emergency services in Co Cork are at the scene of a serious farm accident where a man has become trapped after the collapse of a trench, writes Robert McNamara of the Evening Echo.

The man was working on a deep excavation on a farm site when the sides collapsed, trapping him underneath.

The Munster Regional Communications Centre confirmed emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 10.10am this morning after the alarm was raised.

Fire crews from Ballincollig and Macroom are in attendance.

A spokesperson form the Health and Safety Authority confirmed that a serious accident had taken place and emergency workers are trying to recover the man.

"We have been made aware of an accident in Coachford in Co. Cork. A man was working in a trench when it collapsed on him.

"Emergency services are on the scene and are trying to recover the man. An investigation will begin soon."