Tree Throwing Championship to take place this Sunday

The annual Irish Christmas Tree Throwing Championship takes place at Active Ennis Tim Smyth Park, Co Clare, this Sunday, January 8.

Members of the public are invited to attempt to break a unique Guinness World Record between 1pm and 3pm.

Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the same time.

Organised by Clare County Council in conjunction with Active Ennis Sports and Leisure Facilities, the sixth annual event is a novel way to turn Christmas tree recycling into a sport, while at the same time raise funds for a needy cause with this year’s proceeds going to Rape Crisis Midwest.

The Championship, which is based on age-old lumberjack traditions, sees members of the public competing to achieve the longest distance for throwing a standard 1.5 metre tree.

There will be trophies for the longest throw in various age categories with a trophy for the overall champion. Every participant will also be entered into a draw to win one year family membership at Active Ennis Leisure Complex.

Limerick man John O'Dea last year reclaimed the Irish Christmas Tree Throwing Championship title when he threw his Christmas tree a winning distance of 8.6 metres, an Irish record he first set in 2014.