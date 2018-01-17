Treatment Abroad Scheme too complicated for public use

The HSE’s Treatment Abroad Scheme is too complex for the public to use.

The Ombudsman has criticised the scheme which allows patients to get medical help, when not available in Irish hospitals, in other countries.

An investigation has found some people were wrongly told they did not qualify for the scheme, but were not allowed to appeal the decision.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says the HSE has accepted his recommendation to introduce a better appeals system.

"In many instances people didn’t have a right to appeal," he said.

"The scheme was complicated, it was difficult to access, and then it was impossible to appeal against decisions."

