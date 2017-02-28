Travelling community to be recognised as an ethnic minority
The Travelling Community is to be recognised as an ethnic minority tomorrow.
A formal declaration is to be made in the Dáil by Taoiseach Enda Kenny tomorrow evening.
It is seen as the final formal step in giving an official legal status to the Travelling Community.
The status was recommended last month by the Oireachtas Justice Committee, which said Travellers were "de facto" a separate ethnic group.