Travel experts warn holidaymakers long airport queues are here to stay

Travel experts are warning long airport queues in Europe could be here to stay.

Airlines have been urging holidaymakers in countries like Spain, France and Portugal to allow extra time for more stringent security checks.

Passengers have complained of queuing for hours at passport desks on return flights.

Sean Tipton from Abta which represents travel agents has said the new security measures is the new normal.

"The new security requirements have been in place since April, there is no hint that they're going to be removed so I think that this is going to be the new normal," he said.

"What we do need to see though is for countries to make sure they do have sufficient resources in terms of staff."