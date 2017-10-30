Transport planner raises safety concerns about Clontarf cycle-way

An international transport planner has raised concerns over the proposed cycle route from Clontarf into the city centre.

In today's Ireland edition of The Times, Dutch engineering consultants say cyclists are in danger of being crushed by vehicles turning left at junctions along the €7.3m route.

The cycle-way was approved by councillors this month on the condition that junctions be redesigned to include separate signals for cyclists and motorists.

Richard Lewis, transport planner in the Netherlands, says his company Wittevn Bos would not have signed off on the City Council approved design.