Transport Minister urged to intervene as bus strike enters second day

As the all-out strike by Bus Éireann enters its second day, Minister for Transport Shane Ross is coming under increasing pressure to intervene.

Minister Ross has urged both sides to get back to talks, insisting that he would not be getting involved in the dispute over cost-cutting measures.

As tens of thousands of bus passengers are facing continued disruption, the Union of Students in Ireland said that students are particularly affected as large numbers rely on the bus to get home at weekends.

Annie Hoey, President of the Union of Students in Ireland, said Minister Ross needs to show leadership.

"I think what is needed now is strong leadership to be shown - that the union's voices are being heard, that the concerns are being heard," she said.

"There's lots of concerns coming up out of this strike action, I don't think it's just about pay anymore, and there's concerns about the future of this transport.

"I think it's important that the Minister is decisive and active and meets these people and allows also the public to know that he's engaging with them and leading."