Transport Minister to consider support for the North to host Commonwealth Games

The Minister for Transport has said he will consider supporting a bid for Northern Ireland to host the Commonwealth Games.

Shane Ross will examine whether it is possible to support Belfast holding the games in 2022.

The 2022 games were originally intended for Durban in South Africa, but are now being held somewhere in the UK - with the British government already committing to cover the costs.

Speaking at a Dáil committee this morning, Shane Ross was asked if he would consider supporting a Belfast bid.

"I haven't a clue quite honestly if it's a good or bad idea at this stage or what the feasibility of it is," he said.

"I presume it's up to Belfast to make that bid but sure, let's explore it, I see no reason why not."