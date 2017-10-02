Transport Minister launches Road Safety Week

Local Authorities are being urged to introduce more 30km/h zones in towns and cities around the country.

International evidence shows Ireland is lagging behind Europe in setting such zones which protect vulnerable road users.

In the UK, 25% of people live in authorities where 20m/h or 30 km/h is the norm.

Founder of the 20's Plenty campaign Rod King said this limit is much safer.

"At around about 30km/h there's a very marked difference on our ability to cope with moving objects when we're pedestrians and cyclists, and in particular when we're young or elderly.

"That's where 30km/h or less provides a much safer, much more enjoyable, much more livable environment," he said.

Research by the Road Safety Authority has found that more than half of drivers break the speed limit on urban roads.

As part of Irish Road Safety Week, the Road Safety Authority is reminding road-users that small changes to our behaviour on the roads can have a significant impact.

Launching the campaign, Transport Minister Shane Ross said all road users need to work together to reduce fatalities.

Minister Shane Ross also announced that in the coming weeks he will be bringing a bill before the Dail that will provide an automatic disqualification for those caught drink driving.

Mr Ross is urging road users to never drink and drive, never use a mobile phone while driving, always wear a seat belt and don't speed.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn said road users must take personal responsibility for their behaviour on the roads.

Among the events planned this week are a series of 'driving for work' seminars for employers, lectures on road safety, free tyre checks during Tyre Safety Day on Wednesday and an online vehicle maintenance campaign.

The Road Safety Authority will also be travelling the length and breadth of the the country, delivering road safety education programmes to crèches, schools, universities, workplaces and communities.