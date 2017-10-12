Transport Minister criticised for failing to implement new law for learner drivers

Transport Minister Shane Ross has been criticised for failing to implement new road safety laws for learner drivers.

Minister Ross promised tough laws on learner drivers last year, including sanctions for not having a fully qualified driver in the car.

Criticism is mounting as the laws have so far not been enacted.

Specialist in road traffic law, solicitor Evan O'Dwyer says learner drivers should be responsible too.

"People are taking chances, and I think the Gardaí have a difficult enough job trying to ensure whether or not somebody is a learner driver or not," he said.

"There's an obligation on the driver themselves to ensure that they comply with the terms and conditions of them getting their learner permit, which is that they display L-plates."