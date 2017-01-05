Transport Minister 'committed' to naming and shaming drink drivers

Transport Minister Shane Ross says he is 'committed' to the idea of naming and shaming drink-drivers.

The punishment is one of a number of proposals put forward by the Road Safety Authority to tackle the problem.

Minister Ross described the practice yesterday as a “huge problem for Ireland”.

Speaking today, he said he is not just “exploring” the idea of naming and shaming.

“I’m committed to it,” he said.

“Yeah, absolutely, bar some obstacles in terms of data provision, there are difficulties in terms of data and releasing that sort of data, but I think we can overcome it.

“We obviously have to go to the Attorney General and we have to look at the European rules, but I’m committed to the idea, and I’m committed to doing it.”