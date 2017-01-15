Transport Minister brands Road Safety Authority as 'amateurish'

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has described the Road Safety Authority as "amateurish".

The claim was made in correspondence with the RSA chairperson Liz O'Donnell that has been published in today's Sunday Independent.

In one email, the Transport Minister also claimed the Authority was "cavalier" in its approach to detail.

In response, Liz O'Donnell said the Minister's comments were "ill-judged and offensive".

The exchange centred on the Minister's decision to reduce the number of directors on the board of the Road Safety Authority.