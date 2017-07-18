Transdev releases clips of cyclists coming close to being hit by Luas trams
Luas operator Transdev has released CCTV footage of near misses between trams and cyclists.
It is to highlight a campaign to show how close cyclists can come to being seriously injured when breaking red lights.
The videos show a man swerving close to a moving tram and another man running in front of a tram carrying a bike.
One close call shows a cyclist coming off their bike which is on a Luas track as a tram drives past.
#Luas CCTV of cyclist-tram collisions & near misses. Please share with family & friends who #cycle in Dublin #BeTramAware pic.twitter.com/x7w2vsVCj5— Luas (@Luas) July 18, 2017
