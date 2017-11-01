Trains to run as normal tomorrow but further days of strike action expected

Trains will be back running by the morning - with the next day of action due on Tuesday.

Unions have already said they're a long way off a deal to call off the other strike days.

It has been a tough commute for thousands of passengers heading home tonight without Irish Rail.

Today's one-day strike has placed a lot of pressure on Bus Eireann, which says it's services have been busier than normal.

Four more strikes are planned over the next couple of months.

Greg Ennis from SIPTU says they're a long way off a deal to call off the other strike days.

"Every dispute is resolved and we didn't want this day to happen.

"Unfortunately after two years of negotiations and procrastination by the management of Iris Rail, the Department for Transport, and ultimately the Department of Finance, we're left with no option.

"Those five days could happen unless there is an intervention between now and then.

"As was said by other speakers, there is a chasm between the trade unions in Irish Rail and the management in the context of a solution to this."