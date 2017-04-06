Trainee doctors urged to speak out about workplace bullying

Trainee doctors who have experienced bullying in the workplace are being urged to speak out.

A new campaign has been launched today to try and stop such behaviour.

It has emerged that one in three young doctors say they have experienced some form of bullying during their training.

President of the Irish Medical Organisation Dr John Duddy says it is time to stamp out unacceptable behaviours.

"We want to encourage doctors, to give them the confidence that there are these organisations that are here to support them should they experience these difficulties," he said.