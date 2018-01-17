Trainee carpenter who drank 20 Captain Morgans before alleged 'one punch' fatal assault remanded

An apprentice carpenter charged over a fatal one punch assault in Tallaght in Dublin was remanded on continuing bail today pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Jack Hall Ellis drank 20 measures of Captain Morgan rum before allegedly attacking 20-year-old student Luke O’Reilly in the early hours of November 1 last, Dublin District Court heard earlier.

Mr O’Reilly, from Kiltipper, Dublin 24 was discovered on the Old Blessington Rd, Tallaght at about 3am on November 1 with serious head injuries. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital and then moved to Beaumont Hospital but died there on November 13 last.

Jack Hall Ellis, 20, from Old Court Mill, Tallaght, was charged two days later with assault causing harm to Mr O’Reilly. Bail had been granted in November and faced his second hearing on Wednesday when he appeared again at Dublin District Court.

Jack Hall Ellis (20) leaving court today where he was charged with assault causing harm to Luke O’Reilly (20) at Old Blessington Road,in the early hours of November 1st last year.

Garda David Morris told Judge Brian O’Shea the incident related to an assault where the injured party died as a result of his injuries. A post-mortem report was awaited, he said as he applied for an adjournment for directions from the DPP to be obtained.

Defence counsel John Griffin said that on the next date it was expected “a different charge would be put to him”.

Judge O’Shea ordered him to appear again on March 7 next. The assault charge carries a five-year however, the garda had also said earlier a more serious charge could be brought.

At a bail hearing in November, he said it was alleged Luke O’Reilly had just left the Metro pub after he had been socialising with friends for Halloween night.

He was walking along Old Blessington Road with friends when a male approached him from behind, Garda Morris alleged.

Garda Morris had said the man “proceeded to punch him to the side of the head, unaware to him, he did not know what was coming”.

He alleged that Luke O’Reilly fell to the concrete footpath and he hit his head off the ground. He was attended to by his friends immediately.

He was taken to Tallaght hospital but his condition became more serious and he was transferred to the intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital and passed away there on November 13 last.

The Garda had agreed with the defence that Jack Hall Ellis had indicated he had 10 double shots of Captain Morgan on the date of the incident.

As part of his bail he must reside with a relative in Ratoath, Co. Meath and sign on twice weekly at Ashbourne Garda station and stay out of Tallaght except for meetings with his solicitor or family occasions once he gives notice to Gardaí.

He has also been directed to be of sober habits, to abide by a 12pm to 7am curfew and be available when Gardaí call to his current address.

He has also been warned that he must not contact witnesses directly or indirectly.