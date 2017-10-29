Train disruptions nationwide as Irish Rail complete improvement works

Train journeys in many parts of the country will experience disruption again today as Irish Rail completes improvement works on the network.

They are advising passengers to check before travelling.

Journeys on the Dublin to Belfast line will operate as bus transfers again today.

The same provision is in place for all services between Cork and Mallow as well as journeys to and from Tralee between Mallow and Banteer.

Services from Limerick to Waterford, Galway and Ballybrophy will operate with revised times.

In Dublin, DART services will be restricted to between Connolly Station and Bray or Greystones, with no service from Connolly to Malahide or Howth.

Dublin Bus will accept valid rail tickets for those travelling between the closed stations of Rush and Lusk and Connolly station.

The advice for all customers is to check their journey before travelling.