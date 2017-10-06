Traffic still heavy in Mallow as fire brigade continue to battle large fire

Update 7.30pm: Traffic remains heavy in the Mallow area as the fire brigade continue to battle a large fire at a premises next to the town’s well known Roundabout Inn.

One lane has opened northbound at the Annabella Roundabout but traffic is expecte dto remain heavy for some time

#CorkTraffic One lane has opened northbound at Annabella Roundabout, Mallow following building fire. Traffic is still heavy. — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 6, 2017

Earlier: A large fire at a premises next to the town’s well known Roundabout Inn is causing major traffic disruption.

Three units of county fire service are at the scene.

#CorkFire A video sent in to us of the Fire in Mallow. Visibility is severely reduced as a result. Slow down and take extra care. pic.twitter.com/t2UVKhnySL — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 6, 2017

#CORK #N20 closed northbound at Mallow due to building fire off the Annabella R/A. Traffic can divert via Dromahane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 6, 2017

Units of #Cork county fire service are tackling a large blaze near Roundabout Inn in #Mallow. Traffic congestion on #Cork side of the town — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) October 6, 2017

