Traffic still heavy in Mallow as fire brigade continue to battle large fire

Update 7.30pm: Traffic remains heavy in the Mallow area as the fire brigade continue to battle  a large fire at a premises next to the town’s well known Roundabout Inn.

One lane has opened northbound at the Annabella Roundabout but traffic is expecte dto remain heavy for some time

Earlier: A large fire at a premises next to the town’s well known Roundabout Inn is causing major traffic disruption.

Three units of county fire service are at the scene.

The roundabout Inn in Mallow. Picture: Dean Murphy
