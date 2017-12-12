Traffic moving more smoothly in Dublin after yesterday's Luas gridlock

Dublin Bus and taxi drivers are being warned to keep the yellow boxes free at College Green to allow the Luas Cross City get by.

A signal failure and teething troubles which caused chaos for commuters yesterday seem to have been mostly resolved today.

Traffic moved much more freely through the College Green junction, with no major delays reported.

Graeme McQueen from the Dublin Chamber of Commerce is confident people will get used to the new trams.

He said: "This is a big investment in Dublin, so it is important we give it time.

"There was always going to be a few issues on the first couple of mornings but hopefully as the weeks goes on we will see those issues disappear."