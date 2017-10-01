Traditional Irish butter made in Limerick announced as Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards winner

A traditional Irish butter has taken the top prize at the 10th Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle, Co Kerry.

Glenstal Irish Creamery Salted Butter is made at Abington Rectory in Murrisk, Co. Limerick and is traditionally churned and wrapped in parchment paper.

The Limerick-made butter gained the highest score out of more than 2500 entries in this year's competition.

Gareth Coleman from Glenstal Foods said they were “delighted to win.”

“This accolade is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and supplier members. We like to think our butter is one of the creamiest, naturally spreadable and tastiest available,” he said.

“There are just two ingredients, cream and a pinch of salt. This resonates positively with today’s health conscious consumer,” he added.

“What are we famous for? Our dairy,” said Blas na hEireann Chairperson, Artie Clifford.

“I know this product because I buy it. The quality is supreme. It reminds me of the butter I knew as a child.”

Glenstal also won the Best in Munster for its butter product.

Susie Hamilton Stubber, Burren Balsamics, Best Artisan and Trish Lynch from The Limerick Enterprise Office who collected the Supreme Champion award on behalf of Glenstal Creamery Butter.

The other big winners at the Awards were a fruit and herb infused vinegar from County Armagh which won Best Artisan- Burren Balsamics Blackberry and Thyme Vinegar who took the Best in Ulster prize.

A craft beer from an Antrim co-op won Best New Product. The Devil’s Washtub Ale is made by the Lacada Brewery in Portrush.

Oliver Carty Meats from Roscommon took home the most awards. The company took prizes in nine categories as well as the Best in Connaught.

The best in Leinster was Kepak.

This is the 10th year of the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards, the largest blind-tasted food awards in Ireland.

The awards recognise and celebrate the very best Irish food and drink with over 400 finalist producers competing in 130 categories.