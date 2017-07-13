Tourism chiefs seeking alcohol ban on holiday flights

Authorities in the Balearic Islands want the EU to ban alcohol on flights and in airports.

Tourism chiefs in Ibiza and Magaluf have asked Spain and the European Union to stop the sale of drink on board planes in an effort to battle anti-social tourism.

However it’s not clear if the local authorities want drink to be banned on all EU flights, or only those going to the Balearic Islands.

Some holidaymakers at Dublin Airport were less than enthusiastic about the idea, however.

"I only misbehave when I dont have a drink," said one.

Another told Newstalk radio: "Sure you have to have a drink when you are going on your holidays."