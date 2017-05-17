Tory Councillor quits as police investigate Eurovision tweet about Irish

A Tory councillor who wrote a tweet during the Eurovision Song Contest in which he referred to Irish people as "gypsies" has resigned.

Nick Harrington, who sat on Warwick District Council, stood down from his position after being suspended by the Conservative group for six months, the council said.

He had already quit his role as a magistrate and has since deleted his Twitter account.

Andrew Mobbs, leader of Warwick District Council, said Mr Harrington had resigned as ward councillor for Stoneleigh and Cubbington, and he understood he has stood down from Weston Under Wetherley parish council.

He said: "I believe his resignation to be entirely appropriate.

"He is however, still under investigation by the police who will no doubt update us as soon as they have made their report.

"I am very disappointed that his comment was made in the first place and by the reaction it generated towards the district council on social media.

"Nick Harrington was not an employee of Warwick District Council and so I would like to add that his attitude and comments are in no way supported by the district council, or are in any way a reflection on the progressive and dedicated staff that work for the council."

Mr Harrington drew widespread criticism after sending the offensive tweet during Saturday's Eurovision, in which he said: "#Eurovision2017 thanks Ireland. You can keep your f***** gypsies! Hard border coming folks!"

The content appeared to refer to Ireland having given the UK no points in the jury voting round, and implied there will be hard border controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit.