Torrential rain leaves motorists stuck in the mud at National Ploughing Championships

Torrential rain has resulted in several motorists getting stuck in the mud trying to leave the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Offaly this evening.

Despite the rain, tens of thousands of people made the trip to Screggan today for day two of the event.

Waiting in the rain absolutely drenched because our bus is stuck at ploughing😂 pic.twitter.com/IJUca1d9Q0 — Aimee Murray (@Aimeemurray_xox) September 20, 2017

Newstalk reporter Sean Defoe is among those having difficulty leaving the venue.

He said: "At the moment I'm sitting stuck in the mood waiting on a tow and there's at least four other cars in the same position.

"Organisers say they are trying to get tractors and vans out to tow people out, but at the moment it's a slow process."

Defoe added: "If you are leaving the Ploughing this evening do watch out, you may get stuck in the mud and you might be waiting for some time."

Some sections of #ploughing17 closed off because of flooding pic.twitter.com/b07GWLF0p8 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) September 20, 2017