Too many spuds: Danny Healy Rae compares driving after dinner to drink-driving

A Kerry TD has compared eating a big meal to being as dangerous to driving as having a few drinks.

Danny Healy Rae is maintaining his opposition to new laws that will see an automatic ban for first time offenders who currently get penalty points and a fine.

He has previously insisted that people having three glasses of Guinness and getting behind the wheel are not causing road deaths or accidents.

The Independent TD today insisted eating a big meal could be a factor in some road crashes.

"I for one anyway, when I'm going home out of here this evening, when I know that, I won't eat going in behind the wheel because I know what it will do.

"So like there are many other overriding, there could have been many other overriding reasons and causes of the accident as well as what you are saying the consumption of a small amount of alcohol," he said.