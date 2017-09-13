Tonight's winning Lotto ticket bought in Dublin
There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2.4m.
Lotto HQ has confirmed that the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000, the ticket for which was also sold in Dublin.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 4
- 5
- 10
- 13
- 27
- 37
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 9
- 10
- 13
- 27
- 38
- 16
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,387,835
There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
- 7
- 19
- 20
- 32
- 34
- 43
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
- 7
- 17
- 23
- 34
- 45
- 46
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 24
- 32
- 37
- 40
- 46
- 21
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 19
- 20
- 32
- 34
- 43
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 17
- 23
- 34
- 45
- 46
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 24
- 32
- 37
- 40
- 46
- 21
