Tonight's winning Lotto ticket bought in Dublin

Back to Ireland Home

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2.4m.

Lotto HQ has confirmed that the winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

There was also one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €500,000, the ticket for which was also sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 13, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 27
    • 37



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 10
    • 13
    • 27
    • 38
    • 16



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,387,835

    There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 7
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

    • 7
    • 17
    • 23
    • 34
    • 45
    • 46
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 24
    • 32
    • 37
    • 40
    • 46
    • 21



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 19
    • 20
    • 32
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 17
    • 23
    • 34
    • 45
    • 46
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 24
    • 32
    • 37
    • 40
    • 46
    • 21



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland