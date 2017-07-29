Tonight's Lotto results are in…
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, which was worth almost €5 million.
It means Wednesday's jackpot is heading €5.5 million.
There was also no winners of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 top prizes, worth €500,000 and €250,000 respectively.
Lotto Results: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 14
- 15
- 17
- 28
- 38
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 15
- 16
- 18
- 27
- 34
- 39
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,944,813
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes.
- 7
- 18
- 29
- 32
- 34
- 41
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 7
- 19
- 25
- 36
- 42
- 47
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 19
- 34
- 35
- 43
- 47
- 38
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 18
- 29
- 32
- 34
- 41
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 19
- 25
- 36
- 42
- 47
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 19
- 34
- 35
- 43
- 47
- 38
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 13
- 26
- 29
- 34
- 38
- 10
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 27
- 30
- 5
