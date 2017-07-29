Tonight's Lotto results are in…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, which was worth almost €5 million.

It means Wednesday's jackpot is heading €5.5 million.

There was also no winners of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 top prizes, worth €500,000 and €250,000 respectively.

Lotto Results: Saturday, July 29, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 14
    • 15
    • 17
    • 28
    • 38
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,944,813

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 40,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 7
    • 19
    • 25
    • 36
    • 42
    • 47
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 34
    • 35
    • 43
    • 47
    • 38



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 18
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34
    • 41
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 19
    • 25
    • 36
    • 42
    • 47
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 19
    • 34
    • 35
    • 43
    • 47
    • 38



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 13
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 38
    • 10



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 27
    • 30
    • 5



