Tonight’s EuroMillions Jackpot hits €105m

Ireland may be in the grip of a cold snap – but the temperatures could quickly rise if a lucky Irish player wins tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot worth a life-changing €105 million.

The National Lottery said today excitement is mounting all over the country with the prospect of a Irish EuroMillions fortune being won in the run up to Christmas.

"We have had two Irish EuroMillions Jackpot winners so far this year. We would love to make it a third tonight with an estimated jackpot of an incredible €105 million,” said National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin.

"For those who are experiencing bad weather in their part of the country the good news is you don’t have to leave your house in order to buy your ticket. You can play at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery APP."

The last time the EuroMillions jackpot was won in Ireland was in July when a lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29m. In January a Dublin work syndicate shared a gigantic €88.5m jackpot.

To date Irish people have won more than €1 billion in EuroMillions prizes, including a total of 11 jackpots.