Tom Humphries gets two-and-a-half years for grooming and sexual abuse of girl

The former high profile sports journalist Tom Humphries has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl.

The court heard Humphries' daughter discovered texts of a sexual nature between him and the young girl on an old phone she had asked him to donate to charity.

Forensic analysis showed that he exchanged over 16,000 text messages with the girl over a three-month period until March 2011.

After this grooming, he met up with her and the abuse escalated to sexual acts over a 14-month period.

Humphries, of Corr Castle, Sutton, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to four counts of inviting a child to participate in a sexually explicit, obscene or indecent act between January 2010 and March 2011.

This offence comes with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement of the child at a place in Dublin between December 5, 2010 and February 19, 2011. These took place when the victim was aged around 16 and Humphries was aged 47.

Tom Humphries.

The charges are sample counts out of a larger number, including five for defilement and dozens for sexual exploitation. The court heard that Humphries made contact with the girl through his volunteer work with junior GAA sports teams.

Some of the texts exchanged were read out in court during the sentence hearing earlier this month. In texts sent in the middle of the night on New Years Day 2010 he asked her was she “getting laid”. When she replied yes, he texted “nice c**k?”.

In February 2011 he asked the girl to “be my w***e”. In other texts he wrote “you're going to get some c**k tonight”.

In her victim impact statement the woman said that she felt ashamed that she had allowed a man three times her age to manipulate her. She said Humphries' actions have resulted in the loss of her childhood and of her trust in men.

Hugh Harnett SC, defending, handed in a number of testimonials to court, including statements about Humphries' journalism career and involvement with GAA from former Cork hurler Donal Og Cusack and David Walsh, a sports writer of the Sunday Times newspaper.

Today, Judge Karen O'Connor said Humphries had cultivated the contact and he knew that he was wrong.

She noted that the injured party, who did not wish to be called “victim”, continues to suffer but is a strong person.

She said that "the higher the profile of a member of society, the greater the fall".

"It would be difficult not to have some sympathy for him but that's not to excuse his behaviour".