Today is World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day.

Campaigners in Ireland are hoping the event will raise awareness of the challenges faced by people with the conditions.

In Ireland, around 40 babies are born with spina bifida every year, and 1 in 1,000 live births are born with hydrocephalus.

Aideen Sutton from the charity SBHI says those with the debilitating spinal conditions face basic access issues when it comes to things like transport.

"At the moment, if our members want to take a train they have to give Irish Rail 24-hours notice because irish rail have to have staff on standby to physically install the ramp," she said.