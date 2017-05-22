Today is the two-year anniversary of the Irish yes vote on gay marriage

Today is the two-year anniversary of Ireland voting yes to gay marriage - and we are being reminded that equality is precious but fragile.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs says the anniversary of marriage equality in Ireland is a time to confront discrimination and hate.

Katherine Zappone says marriage equality is a proud chapter in Ireland's history, that should rightly be celebrated - but we must also acknowledge that many in our community continue to face inequality, discrimination and even danger.

The Minister's Statement comes just hours after a homophobic attack on The George - Dublin's best known gay pub, which was daubed with graffiti and a swastika in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Minister Zappone points to reports of mass imprisonments in the former Eastern Bloc and the ban on same-sex marriage in the North, as just some examples of the daily struggle faced by millions of people - and reminds us that while equality is precious, it's also fragile and should never be taken for granted.

She says the 2015 referendum showed that Irish people believe in fairness, equality and justice for all and we cannot let the result at Dublin Castle two years ago be the end of the story - but a beacon of hope for a country, unafraid to confront inequality in all its forms.