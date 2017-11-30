Tipperary syndicate yet to tell families of €7.5m Lotto win which will be used as their legacy

A member of a Tipperary lotto syndicate which scooped a €7,545,870 jackpot carried on as normal for five days after finding out about the win.

The woman got such a shock when she realized the win, she put the lucky ticket inside a book for several days before telling anybody.

After five days she plucked up the courage to go the bookcase to get the ticket and check that they were actually to become millionaires.

The syndicate member, who claimed the cheque for last month's €7.5m prize this morning at National Lottery HQ in Dublin on behalf of the rest of the group, revealed they have yet to tell their families about their new-found fortune.

She also revealed what the syndicate plan to do with their winnings.

She said: "We are all in the same frame of mind and the same age, and we want this lucky windfall to be a legacy for our families to last for future generations.

"We have yet to tell our families about the win but we will do so in the future when the time is right.

"We all have children, some of us have grandchildren, who work hard at what they all do so we don’t want this to be a distraction for them.

"However we will look after them all in time. We are just so grateful to have this bit of luck fall on us."

The members of the syndicate, which has been together for six years, take it in turns to buy their Lotto tickets.

They bought their winning Quick Pick ticket on October 25 at the Eason’s store in Thurles Shopping Centre, Co. Tipperary the day before the draw.