Tipperary man fined for failing to care for pet dog

A Tipperary man has been fined €250 and ordered to pay a further €850 in costs for failing to care for his dog.

Joseph Needham (aged 32) with a current address in Abbey Court, Fethard, pleaded guilty at Clonmel District Court to two offences.

ISPCA inspectors discovered the female black-and-white Staffordshire bull terrier after it was reported to be abandoned at a property at Ballylanigan, Rocks Road, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary in March 2016.

Needham claimed he fed the dog daily, but admitted not seeking veterinary treatment despite her losing weight.

The dog was initially removed to PAWS Animal Rescue before being taken into the care of the ISPCA.

According to the ISPCA, veterinary examinations found the dog to be “extremely thin and undernourished” weighing only 14.6 kilograms. Growths on the dog’s abdomen and leg were also noted.

ISPCA inspector Alice Lacey commented in court that “animals are at the mercy of their owners and Mr Needham has found himself in a very serious position being here today”.

Ms Lacey later added: “Animal ownership is a responsibility and people have a legal duty to care for their animals whatever circumstances might arise. The ISPCA does not tolerate any form of cruelty, neglect or ill-treatment of any animals”.

