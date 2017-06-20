Tipperary drowning victim named locally

A man who drowned in a river in Co Tipperary was named locally last night as 25-year-old Stephen Hoare.

He is believed to be is originally from Cashel but had been living locally in Carrick-on-Suir.

Gardaí and emergency services were called after reports of a man in difficulty while swimming in the River Suir near the centre of Carrick-on-Suir just before 5pm yesterday evening.

The Coast Guard spotted a body just after 6pm and boats were directed to the location where they recovered the man's body at 6.20pm.

His remains were taken to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem.