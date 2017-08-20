Tina Satchwell disappearance: Gardaí conclude land and sea searches

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old woman missing from her home in Co Cork for five months have concluded both land and sea searches.

Members of the Garda Water Unit from Athlone yesterday carried out a series of dives in Youghal in East Cork for local woman, Tina Satchwell.

Neither the land nor sea searches, which involved up to 40 gardaí, found any trace of Ms Satchwell.

Gardaí say the search came on foot of on-going inquiries.

Ms Satchwell was last seen on March 20 by her husband Richard, who reported her missing four days later.

He made an emotional appeal for information on her whereabouts earlier this year.