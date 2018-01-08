Time to end 'cycle of overcrowding' says Health Minister

The Health Minister says it is time to break the cycle of overcrowding in the health service.

Simon Harris was speaking after it was agreed all non-urgent elective procedures are to be curtailed in a bid to tackle the problem.

The emergency department taskforce met this afternoon to discuss the ongoing crisis and to set out measures to deal with it.

There are 555 patients waiting on trolleys around the country today, compared to last Wednesday's record high of 677.

General Secretary of the INMO Phil Ni Sheaghda says there is a concern we haven’t seen the worst of it yet.

She said: "It’s been confirmed that the flu spike is probably not with us yet, and we are concerned about the availability of acute beds.

"The HSE have confirmed that they have notified hospital groups that they should curtail all non-urgent elective work, particularly as we are going to be facing a bigger crisis in the area of the flu in this week and next week."

Patients representatives have expressed their concern over the move to curtail some procedures.

Stephen McMahon with the Irish Patients Association said: "The issue of planned electives being cancelled, I did raise it as a concern and I am to provided with a report of the numbers of patients who have been affected by that.

"Obviously then from that, is to ensure that those patients are rescheduled back in quickly to get the necessary treatment, mindful of the fact that in some cases, they have been waiting for years."