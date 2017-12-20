Time running out for unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket holder

The National Lottery has appealed to all players, especially those in Co Meath, to check their tickets to see if they are the winner of €500,000 in the Tuesday September 26 EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning €7 Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Monday September 25 in Kilmoon Service Station, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Players normally have 90 days to claim their prize. With the Christmas holiday period, the lucky winner has until Thursday December 28 to claim.

The winning numbers for this prize are: 17, 31, 37, 40, 46

“There is somebody out there with a EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 so we are appealing to our players to check their tickets carefully. We would love to see the winner or winners in our Winners’ Room so they can celebrate the holiday season in style,” said National Lottery Chief Executive, Dermot Griffin.

Elsewhere, the winner of the €1m EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle prize from Friday October 27 has also still not yet made contact.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for the draw was sold at the Londis Attyfinlay Autocentre, Carrick on Shannon in Co Leitrim.